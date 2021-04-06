Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Market To Grow Through 2025 At A Rate Of 42%

Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The global adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2020 to $3.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The infliximab, etanercept, and adalimumab biosimilars market size is expected to reach $12.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 42%.

The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market consists of sales of adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilar drugs by the companies that manufacture these biosimilars. Adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilar molecules are bioequivalent to original reference molecules such as Humira, Remicade and Enbrel, respectively. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offer no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired. The global biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented by product into adalimumab biosimilars (exemptia, mabura, hyrimoz, hadlima, abrilada, others), infliximab biosimilars (inflectra, renflexis, ixifi, avsola), cipleumab (erelzi, eticovo). The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is also segmented by application into Crohn’s disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, others, and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

Major players in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market are Zydus Cadila, Sandoz (Novartis), Samsung Bioepis, AbbVie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Celltrion, and Mylan.

