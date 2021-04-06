Companies In The Interleukin Inhibitors Industry Are Focusing On Biosimilar Development

Interleukin Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Patent expiry of biologic drugs is opening opportunities for biosimilar drugs, which are a cheap alternative and thus among interleukin inhibitors market trends. Major companies in the interleukins sector are focusing on developing biosimilars for interleukin inhibitors. For instance, biosimilars for IL inhibitors such as canakinumab (Ilaris), ustekinumab (Stelara), tocilizumab (Actemra), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) among others are in development by Mabpharm, NeuClone Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gedeon Richter, and Bio-Thera Solutions, respectively. Despite the clinical benefits associated with the use of biologics in psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases, many patients are not treated with biologic therapy, and access to treatment may be limited for several reasons including higher treatment costs. This factor coupled with rapid advances in biotechnology and analytical sciences, which ensure comparability of biosimilars to biologic drugs, drive the trend for biosimilars.

The interleukins inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by type into IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, others. The interleukin inhibitors market is also segmented by application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, others and by application into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

The global interleukin inhibitors market size is expected to grow from $17.73 billion in 2020 to $19.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The interleukin inhibitors market is expected to reach $32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. The countries with interleukin inhibitors market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the interleukin inhibitors market are Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

