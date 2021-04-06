Clinical Nutrition Industry Grows With The Rising Geriatric Population In Need Of It

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical nutrition market or clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition needs of elderly people are determined by several factors, including specific health conditions and associated impairment of the organ system, the level of activity, energy consumption and caloric requirements of an individual, the capacity to access, prepare, consume and digest food, and personal dietary preferences. According to World Population Prospects 2019 (United Nations, 2019), one in 11 people was over the age of 65 and this number is expected to increase to one in six people by 2050, globally. Clinical nutrition problems in the elderly are related not only to multiple drug usage but also to the consumption of specialized diets for one or more chronic illnesses. Thus, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the clinical nutrition market growth.

The global clinical nutrition market is expected to grow from $40.58 billion in 2020 to $43.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The clinical nutrition market size is expected to reach $58.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The clinical nutrition market covered in this report is segmented by product into infant nutrition, parental nutrition, enteral nutrition. The clinical nutrition market is also segmented by route of administration into oral, enteral, parenteral, by application into cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, others, and by end user into pediatric, adults, geriatric.

Major players in the clinical nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

