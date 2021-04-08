MediaAgility Achieves Looker Delivery Verified Status in Looker Partner Network Ecosystem

MediaAgility's Looker Delivery Verified status MediaAgility Inc.

MediaAgility announced that it is now a Looker Delivery Verified partner. This announcement comes within a year of joining the Looker Partner Network Ecosystem.

Earning the Looker Delivery Verified status is an exciting milestone for us, particularly because we joined the Looker Partner Network Ecosystem just last year, in 2020.” — Asheesh Sharma, Partner, Digital Business Services

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaAgility announced that it is now a Looker Delivery Verified partner. This announcement comes within a year of MediaAgility joining the Looker Partner Network Ecosystem . The verified status establishes MediaAgility’s capabilities to deliver Looker services, independently or together with Looker’s Professional Services team.Looker is a unified platform that powers data experiences and delivers actionable business insights to employees at the point of decision. Looker was acquired by Google Cloud in February 2020. Over 2000 industry-leading and innovative companies have powered their data-driven cultures with Looker.As a member of the Looker Partner Network ecosystem, MediaAgility has been helping many businesses transcend traditional business intelligence and analytics, and power out-of-the-box data analytics with integrated insights. This recent upgrade in MediaAgility’s Looker expertise was supported by their teams’ multiple LookML certifications and their portfolio of clients from manufacturing, healthcare, and services industries.“Earning the Looker Delivery Verified status is an exciting milestone for us, particularly because we joined the Looker Partner Network Ecosystem just last year, in 2020. This has been made possible by our team’s commitment to delivering the advanced data analytics solutions with Looker and Google Cloud for our global clients. Now, we are more equipped to enable businesses to extract meaningful insights from their data, and gain a competitive edge.” says Asheesh Sharma, Partner, Digital Business Services – US, MediaAgilityWith knowledge and expertise of Looker, MediaAgility has been enabling clients to transform their business; the clients can infuse customizable data experiences and advanced data analytics into their day-to-day tools and workflows. A few of MediaAgility’s offerings and capabilities include:- A powerful semantic layer for the isolation of logical and physical models- Self-service enablement of data analytics- Connectors for a large number of datastores/databases- Implementation of column-level security, feature-rich visualizations, advanced filters- Integration with Github to support clean SDLC implementationAbout MediaAgilityMediaAgility is a premier digital consultancy, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Inc. 5000 honoree for ranking among 2020’s top 5000 fastest growing companies in the US. MediaAgility is committed to delivering exceptional digital engineering services, building a people-first company, and being global, diverse, and inclusive.They have earned 6 Google Cloud Partner Specializations, 32 Google Cloud Partner Expertise, 2019 Google Cloud Partner Specialization Award for Marketing Analytics, over 360 Cloud certifications, and the status of Google Cloud Managed Services Provider.MediaAgility’s clients, like – Whirlpool, Chicory, Max Life Insurance, Liscious, Broadcom, Reliance Mutual Funds, Pizza Hut, HealthACE, PickMe, TRIARQ Health – are spread across industries and geographies.

