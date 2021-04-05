Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob offense that occurred on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:08 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded property and assaulted the victim. The suspects fled without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/bui9j2D67Kg

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.