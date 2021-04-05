Homicide and Officer Involved Shooting: Intersection of Constitution and Delaware Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Homicide Branch and Internal Affairs Bureau, in conjunction with the United States Capitol Police (USCP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide and United States Capitol Police Officer Involved Shooting that occurred on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the intersection of Constitution and Delaware Avenue, Northeast.

Just after 1:00 pm, a suspect driving a blue sedan entered the north gate on Constitution Avenue and intentionally struck two on duty United States Capitol Police Officers with his vehicle. The suspect then rammed the vehicle into the blocking barricade. The suspect exited the vehicle armed with a large knife and charged toward another United States Capitol Police Officer. The officer discharged their service weapon striking the suspect. The suspect’s knife was recovered on the scene and can be seen in the photo below.

One of the United States Capitol Police Officers was quickly transported to a local hospital in a United States Capitol Police cruiser with life-threatening injuries. The officer, 41 year old William Evans, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the suspect and the second injured United States Capitol Police Officer to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second United States Capitol Police Officer was admitted to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and was later released.

The suspect has been identified as 25 year-old Noah Green, of no fixed address.

This incident remains under investigation by the United States Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.