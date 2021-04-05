Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking (Attempt) Offense: 1400 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking (Attempt) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:56 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled the scene on foot.

On April 5, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Charles Busey, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

