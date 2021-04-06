LoginRadius Ranked #1 In Technology By Forrester Wave™ In The Consumer Identity And Access Management Q4 2020 Report
LoginRadius is recognized for its superior CIAM platform among 13 vendors globally in the latest Forrester Wave on the CIAM space.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider in the Consumer Identity and Access Management space, has been ranked #1 in technology by Forrester Wave™ in their Q4, 2020 Consumer Identity and Access Management Report.
The report was authored by Andras Cser in collaboration with Merritt Maxim and Benjamin Corey. For this research, Forrester evaluated 13 of the most significant CIAM providers, including Okta, Auth0, ForgeRock, PingIdentity, Microsoft, and IBM.
LoginRadius Identity platform stood out as the best in the Current Offering and earned the highest score of 4.0 out of 5.0 across 32 key criteria set by Forrester. Providers are measured up by the report for their security and risk management options, allowing professionals to select the best CIAM for their needs.
According to the Forrester Wave™ © 2020 Forrester Research, Inc: “The solution provides the broadest technical capabilities of those we reviewed in this Wave evaluation: User migration services are good, and the versatile, purpose-built consent management system comes with consent versioning. Support for email registrations and multiple brands and properties is extensive. The breadth of compliance certifications is impressive.”Rakesh Soni,
LoginRadius has been miles ahead of its competition, including Okta, Auth0, Microsoft, IBM, and PingIdentity. The platform has been the preferred choice for forward-thinking and cloud-first enterprises.
“We’ve been heavily investing in R&D with over 80 engineers working continually to innovate the CIAM technology. Besides, we have exciting products lined-up in our next 12 months roadmap to ensure we remain the #1 technology in the space”, said Deepak Gupta, CTO, and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “This demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to delivering the best CIAM technology to developers and their consumers. I want to thank all our customers for their consistent feedback and for joining the LoginRadius Innovation Council,” he added.
LoginRadius is the only vendor that specializes in the Customer IAM (CIAM) technology, unlike other vendors whose core offerings are employee IAM or other products.
“Our mission has been building the most innovative CIAM technology to protect consumer data, account, and privacy,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO, and Cofounder. “I am grateful to our customers, employees, partners, and investors for making it happen. It would not have been possible without them. With one more feather in the crown, we are excited to help more enterprises deliver secure and privacy-compliant digital experiences to their consumers,” he added.
You can download the report summarizing LoginRadius’ positioning in the CIAM market here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is the leading cloud-based Consumer Identity and Access Management solution that empowers businesses to provide a seamless experience for their consumers. The suites of modules available can serve any type of business, whether it is a startup or a Fortune 500 company.
Innovative customer experiences have been the long-term goal of the team at LoginRadius and this is what has helped with the exponential growth of the company since its inception. The industry-leading CIAM platform started as a simple social login provider and has grown into a multi-faceted provider of services.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform comes with a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on (SSO), user management, and account protection capabilities such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) on web and mobile applications.
LoginRadius offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, centralized data services, and top-notch data security products.
The company has been named a CIAM leader by KuppingerCole, #1 CIAM Technology by Forrester, and Gartner’s key vendor. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor. LoginRadius is also backed by investors like Forgepoint Capital, M12, and Accelerate Fund.
LoginRadius has grown into a global company with a customer presence and employees in over 40 countries. With headquarters in San Francisco and Jaipur, LoginRadius is trusted by 3,000 businesses and reaches 1.17 billion consumers globally.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter
LoginRadius Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
1 Market ST, Suite 3600
media@loginradius.com