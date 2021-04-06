Northbound I-579 Ramp to Bigelow Boulevard Inspection Tuesday, Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the northbound I-579 ramp to eastbound Bigelow Boulevard (Route 38) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, April 6-7 weather permitting.

Ramp narrowing will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on the following ramps:

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the ramp inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

