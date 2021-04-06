Jordan’s Prince Hamzah indicators letter agreeing to help the King

The announcement follows Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi’s accusation over the weekend that Hamzah was plotting to “destabilize” the country — claims Hamzah had previously denied in a video statement obtained by the BBC.

On Monday, a letter with the prince’s letterhead was shared by the royal court’s Twitter account, referencing the weekend’s turmoil and emphasizing his support for Jordan’s ruler.

It said that in light of the events over the “past two days, I put myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King, and I reaffirm that I will always remain committed to the covenant of the ancestors, loyal to their legacy, following in their footsteps, devoted to their path and mission, and to His Majesty the King.”

The letter added that the prince “will always remain the supporter of His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.”

“The national interest must remain above all else, and we must all stand behind His Majesty the King in his efforts to safeguard Jordan and its…

