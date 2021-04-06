OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces First Peer-Reviewed Publication in "Science Advances" on OSE-230, its Novel Monoclonal Antibody Agonist Therapy Triggering Resolution of Chronic Inflammation

/EIN News/ -- NANTES, France, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced the first peer-reviewed publication on OSE-230, a novel and innovative approach in the management of the resolution of chronic and severe inflammation, in Science Advances.



The article, entitled: “Agonist anti-ChemR23 mAb reduces tissue neutrophil accumulation and triggers chronic inflammation resolution” (1) reports on the discovery and preclinical data for OSE-230, an innovative agonist antibody against ChemR23, also known as chemerin chemokine-like receptor 1 (CMKLR1), a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on myeloid immune cells known to modulate inflammation.

OSE Immunotherapeutics’ R&D team identified ChemR23 as a GPCR receptor of the resolution program overexpressed in the inflamed tissues of patients unresponsive to anti-TNFα or anti-α4β7 therapies with high unmet medical needs.

The preclinical results demonstrate that OSE-230 accelerates inflammation resolution and tissue hemostasis in severe inflammatory models. Most importantly, OSE-230 triggers pro-resolutive actions resulting in the resolution of chronic inflammation in models where such recovery is deficient or missing. The direct consequence of OSE-230 pro-resolutive actions is a marked reduction of fibrosis in inflamed tissues and a significant reduction in the development of inflammation-driven tumors.

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very pleased with this publication on OSE-230 in ‘Science Advances', a journal of highest scientific level which recognizes the disruptive innovation of our research program. This is the first peer-reviewed publication to describe an agonist monoclonal antibody, which triggers pro-resolutive mechanisms in macrophages and neutrophils in chronic inflammatory condition. This breakthrough discovery opens the development pathway of OSE-230 in various chronic inflammations such as inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis, type 1 diabetes, lung or kidney inflammatory diseases. We believe this discovery suggests OSE-230 could also be used as a treatment in severe COVID-19 patients where excessive inflammation has a key role in the physiopathology of the disease”.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, adds: “OSE-230 is an additional program that positions OSE as a true leader in innovation and discovery of new pathways. Based on the strong potential of OSE-230, we look forward to initiating an ambitious development plan to address the numerous patients’ need for disruptive innovations to manage complex inflammatory diseases.”

This research was the result of a productive collaboration between the OSE R&D team and scientific partners at Ambiotis, a French Contract Research Organization specialized in the active resolution of inflammation, MAbSilico, a deep technology innovative French TechBio specialized in Artificial Intelligence and the CRTI (Center for Research in Transplantation and Immunology, UMR1064, INSERM, Nantes University based at the University Hospital of Nantes).

Trilleaud C., Gauttier V., Biteau K., Girault I., Belarif L., Mary C., Pengam S., Teppaz G., Thepenier V., Danger R., Robert-Siegwald G., Néel M., Bruneau S., Glemain A., Néel A., Poupon A., Mosnier JF., Chêne G., Dubourdeau M., Blancho G., Vanhove B., Poirier N.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

Tedopi ® (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.

In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR)

In Phase 2 in ovary cancer (TEDOVA, sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO)

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in TEDOPaM should restart in 2021.

Immuno-oncology platform

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors. CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.

(novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells. BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.



Auto-immunity and inflammation platform

FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant, Phase 2-ready asset in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases.

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant, Phase 2-ready asset in a niche indication in autoimmune diseases. OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; in Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and an independent Phase 2 planned in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor).

(humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; in Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (OSE sponsor) and an independent Phase 2 planned in Sjögren’s syndrome (Servier sponsor). OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): first-in-class therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

