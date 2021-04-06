Blackhawk Floors Offering Engineered Hardwood Flooring Services in Phoenix, Arizona

An industry leader in hardwood flooring has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that they are now offering engineered hardwood flooring services in Phoenix.

“If you looking for a budget-friendly hardwood floor option, engineered hardwood flooring is the ideal choice for you,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors. “Blackhawk Floors offers beautiful engineered wood flooring at prices you can afford and installation services you can trust.”

Elquest explained that engineered floors give the look and benefit of a solid wood floor without the expense.

“We are proud to offer custom site-finished engineered wood floors,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “This gives the floor the look of solid hardwood. You can choose your wood type, grade, color, finish, and you can even have the floor distressed or hand-scraped for added depth and texture. Whatever your needs, engineered wood flooring can meet them.”

Blackhawk Floors, which now has over 800 samples on display in its Wood Flooring Showroom, is also now offering free estimates using COVID-19 protocols.

“Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing,” Elquest stressed. “Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

Blackhawk Floors, Elquest noted, prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader, from custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring/ and www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States