3T Pro Now Providing Disaster Recovery Help to Businesses in 12 Cities in Texas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services has expanded its services.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now providing disaster recovery help to businesses in 12 cities in Texas.

The 12 cities included with the disaster recovery help for businesses are Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Garland, Plano, Irving, Arlington, Rockwall, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, and Allen.

“In business, one of the most important assets is your collected data,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay. “Backing up data as well as encrypting it for security purposes is a most critical business function.”

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy explained that without proper security, your business integrity can’t be ensured.

“Keeping the door not only closed but latched is our goal,” Tommy said. “And in the rare event of a data loss or breach, we make recovery and restoration as simple as clicking a button. Having 3T Pro’s backup and recovery protocols activated for your business helps put your mind at ease.”

The company, which is celebrating two decades in business, also has three managed IT service plans that include Silver Support, Gold Support, and Platinum Support.

“Our Silver plan provides your business with a solid network security foundation - Network Security and Hourly IT Support,” Tommy revealed. “This is the perfect standalone service to add a strong layer of security to your network.”

According to Tommy, the Gold plan pairs the security of the Silver plan with the addition of unlimited remote IT support. Additionally, organizations will benefit from Oﬃce 365 subscriptions, disaster recovery backups, email security filters, and much more.

“Our Platinum package provides all the security of our Silver plan, and all the features of the Gold plan topped oﬀ with our full-service technical support services,” Tommy said. “It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed IT program with a ﬁx monthly cost.”

As it relates to 3T Pro’s three managed IT service plans, Tommy said, “Some businesses prefer our managed IT support Silver Plan that provides strong network security coupled with a discounted hourly rate. Other customers prefer to have a fixed monthly cost for services, so they adopt the managed IT support Gold or Platinum service plans. No matter your choice, we’re committed to providing service and support that works best for you and your business.”

For more information, please visit https://3tpro.com/about-3t-pro/ and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States