Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Starting today, Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment to become protected against the virus. Phase 1B eligible Pennsylvanians include:

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Education workers

Teachers and school staff for pre-K through 12 were vaccinated under a special initiative that concluded April 2 and that resulted in more than 112,500 vaccinations. Vaccinations continue for child care workers who are also part of that special initiative. All other education workers, including those in higher education, are now eligible for vaccination as part of 1B. Last week, Acting Secretary Alison Beam also announced that targeted frontline industries were eligible March 31.

“Our revised vaccination eligibility plan means more Pennsylvanians now have access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine as vaccine supply increases and providers and counties establish easier access to appointments,” Gov. Wolf said.

The remainder of the accelerated plan includes eligibility as follows:

April 12 all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

April 19, all residents will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

Pennsylvania’s vaccination plan can be found here.

Those eligible for an appointment can access the provider map available here. People without internet access can contact the Health Hotline by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).