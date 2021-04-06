Buena Vista/Main Street traffic signal work to start April 12 in Lander

Temporary traffic signals will direct traffic movements for about two weeks beginning Monday, April 12, at the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander.

The traffic signal electrical work is part of continuing work on the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project and US 287 pavement overlay. Most of the project work currently being done is located between Buena Vista and 1st Street near the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River.

The US 287 (Lander Main Street Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and concrete rehabilitation, and US 287 pavement overlay) project is 16.2 miles in length, between the Main Street/Buena Vista intersection in Lander and Ft. Washakie. The project includes concrete grinding, concrete joint sealing, asphalt paving, chip sealing, and curb, gutter and ADA ramp repairs.

The contractor's preliminary work schedule shows project improvements mostly complete by the middle of July.

Weekly public work progress meetings are scheduled at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the southwest corner of the Main Street/2nd Street intersection in downtown Lander. Citizens and businesses are invited to attend the weekly work progress meetings.

"By contract, project work is required to be phased so that 2-way traffic is maintained on half of the roadway at all times," Smith said. "There will be some intersection disruptions and lane closures during this quick-moving project. A large percentage of the project includes pavement work (milling and a pavement overlay) between mileposts 10 (near US 287's intersection with WYO 132) and 24.17 (Ft. Washakie)."

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Erik Smith, P.E., at (307) 332-4151. For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.