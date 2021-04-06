Concrete rehabilitation/ADA projects kick off along Riverton's Main Street

Two concrete rehabilitation/Americans with Disabilities projects are launching 2021 work schedules this week in Riverton.

"We continue to encourage people to slow down and drive safely through the work zones along Riverton's Main Street and West Main Street," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

71 Construction of Riverton is the prime contractor on a $1.443 million concrete rehabilitation project on Main Street in downtown Riverton. Project work began Monday morning, April 5, at the east end of the project near North Federal Boulevard.

The concrete rehabilitation project is 0.50 miles in length between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street. The project includes concrete milling, asphalt paving, and curb, gutter and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp repairs. By contract, curb, gutter and ADA improvements must be completed by the contractor prior to street milling and paving operations.

When street work begins, two-way traffic is required to be maintained on half of the roadway at all times. Intersection closures are planned on half of Main Street during this quick-moving project. Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

The second year of ADA improvements started Monday, April 5, on West Main Street in Riverton. S&S Builders LLC is the prime contractor on the $3.29 million US 26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project.

The Riverton project includes ADA improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

Work began this week on the south side of West Main Street beginning at West Main's intersection with North 8th West.

The contract completion date for the West Main Street work was originally Nov. 30, 2020, but due to extra work involving storm sewer grates, the contractor's time schedule has been extended by three weeks.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.