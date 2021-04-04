Everyone on the call must agree when cell phone conversations are recorded, court rules

It is illegal in California to record a cell phone conversation without the consent of everyone on the line, the state Supreme Court says in a unanimous ruling that gives a boost to consumer lawsuits against phone solicitors.
