Andrea Zawaski of Your Best Life Coach to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is our strengths that make us unique, yet most personal development is focused on our weaknesses. Life Coach Andrea Zawaski asserts there is more to be learned from what's “right with us” than there is from what's wrong.

Her approach to coaching is based on the principles of Positive Psychology, which focuses on how to help people prosper and lead healthy, happy lives by building on strengths.

Andrea Zawaski is a certified applied positive psychology coach and the founder of Your Best Life Coach, where she empowers her clients to enhance their lives personally and professionally by focusing on what’s right.

“Coaching is all about moving forward,” says Andrea. “What's great about right now? What's working? When we’re focused on what's right, and how to move forward, we catch the wind in our sails to become more confident, more at ease and energized. Having hope and optimism and energy propels us forward.”

Indeed, when we focus on our strengths and show up as our best self, it hardly matters what we're not good at.

“Positive psychology isn't prescriptive, it's descriptive. It says: let me give you the permission to be human,” says Andrea. “There is so much research on engagement, achievement, relationships, purpose, and meaning that we can bring into the coaching process.”

According to Andrea, even stress can be healthy. Her resilience training workshops teach clients the skills to redirect stress before it becomes distress.

“Resilience is a mindset and a skillset that's buildable,” says Andrea. “It enables people to stop their negative ‘mind chatter’ and redirect it into something more positive.”

“This is the lens through which I see the world,” says Andrea. “This is my calling in life: creating that safe, nonjudgmental space for people to create new awareness and gain perspective. We can ask really powerful questions to get people moving forward and achieve those goals that are so important to them.”

Close Up Radio will feature Andrea Zawaski in an interview with Jim Masters on April 8th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.yourbestlifecoach.ca