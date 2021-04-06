Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
6/30/2021: Reporting deadline for volunteer fire relief associations with assets and liabilities under $500,000 (June).

Volunteer Fire Relief Associations are required to file various reporting forms with the Office of the State Auditor. Links to the forms may be found below, along with instructions and resources to help with proper completion and submission. Forms are primarily accessed and submitted via the State Auditor's Form Entry System (SAFES), for which an authorization form is also provided.

