4/20/2021: Forfeiture Incident Reporting Form Law enforcement agencies must use this form each month to report the disposition of property seized subject to forfeiture (April).

Welcome to the State Auditor's Form Entry System (SAFES). If you've received a username and password, it will work for all of your online forms.

If you are new to SAFES, you can view a short SAFES training video to get started.

Download the User Authorization Form to authorize an accountant to submit your forms.

If you have questions about using SAFES, please see Frequently Asked Questions.

If you have any problems or questions not answered in the FAQ, please contact the appropriate division using the following email addresses.

