Top 10 Entrepreneurs To Watch Out For In 2021

/EIN News/ -- San juan, Puerto Rico, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneurs are in a league of their own. They come from diverse backgrounds, start at varying ages, bring their own sets of skills to the table, possess individual perspectives based on their life experiences, and have their own ways of doing things. Their stories’ details vary, and some don’t last long term, but entrepreneurs all share a title (similar to superheroes). Today we at HighKey Agency are going to cover “Top 10 Entrepreneurs in 2021”.

While each entrepreneur is utterly unique, there’s overlap in the way they move through the world. Superheroes are often courageous, and entrepreneurs tend to share a set of characteristics: motivation, passion, vision, confidence, and strong decision-making. Entrepreneurs don’t have superpowers, but they have something special to offer the world.



The entrepreneurs on this list are all entirely different, and their stories will inspire you to join their ranks.

James Khuri

James Khuri started his first business, Performance Properties—a real estate company that owns medical office buildings—when he was 21. He still owns his first business, along with a few others. He’s the CEO of Khuri Enterprises, and he operates a few other real estate companies in Los Angeles. Khuri says real estate is a more stable environment with consistent cash flow, but to fulfill his need for growth, he’s focusing on online expansion. Over the last few years, Khuri has shifted his focus to the distribution industry.



Khuri is the CEO of FJ Holdings, one of the leading distributors of trading cards and associated merchandise. He started an online fulfillment center for Walmart that directly competes with Amazon while simultaneously being one of Amazon’s largest suppliers globally. Operations have expanded to 136 countries, and Khuri has teams in New York and Los Angeles that help with domestic and global operations. Khuri also distributes collectible items to brick-and-mortar chains in the USA.



Khuri has some well-known clients, including Amazon, Walmart, and EYE. Khuri’s most prominent suppliers are Topps, Konami, Pokemon, Nintendo, Mattel, and Hasbro. He says the toughest part of running his business is dealing with the requirements of 50 different governments. Still, Khuri prides himself on offering his clients the most competitive pricing and sharing his knowledge of the evolving digital world.

Bob Mangat

Bob Mangat grew up with immigrant parents in Vancouver. His family struggled to make ends meet, and Mangat learned to work hard from watching his parents. As a kid, Mangat delivered newspapers and worked in his family’s grocery store.



Mangat started his first business, OZJobs, at age 19. One business was just the beginning. Mangat went on to create one of the largest real estate companies of its kind in Canada before switching his passion to technology and marketing, where he created the InvigoGroup, four separate brands that all provide marketing and growth solutions for medical companies that he recently exited. His latest company, 1440 Ventures, is steadily building real estate projects, growing, and acquiring e-commerce and technology companies. One recent acquisition grew by over 77% in the first three months.



Mangat’s area of expertise is growth; he takes businesses and makes them into million or multimillion dollar companies with a proven and specific process in 18 months or less. He became a two-time best-selling author and a two-time Two Comma Club winner while building his businesses.



His approach is straightforward and no-nonsense. When building a good team, he knows it isn’t possible to please everyone. “One of the greatest barriers to action is the fear that doing something different, trying to better yourself in some way, experimenting with new ways, or just mixing it up, will cause people not to like you,” he says.

Elle Ullmann (@elleullmann)

Elle Ullmann is a tech and eSport investor, event promoter, speaker, talent manager of elite music and TikTok personalities, and a mentor for entrepreneurs. She is the founder of MELT Music and Media Agency, a talent house, eSports and music events​ promoter, and music publisher. MELT helps influencers and artists monetize their personal brands by leveraging decentralized social platforms to build wealth.

Ullmann is the creator and executive producer of the Reel Heroes young entrepreneur mentorship series, with industry magnates, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Daymond John, and Steve Forbes created to help entrepreneurs access the resources they need to realize their dreams.

She is one of the first women to invest in eSports, and is known for taking calculated risks on innovative ideas. Diversity-centric team XSE​T, tech-based meta-music label SULT, Yachtico, and Write My Song are a few of her investments. She spoke on the stage with the Ethereum founder and has since become an early mover in Influencer NFTs. Ullmann believes the influencer is the most important entrepreneur impacting the world economy today. Elle, says “Influencers drive the most sales revenue, both for brands and their own products because attention is currency.”

Ullmann leverages her network of influencers and brands to benefit and elevate every stakeholder. As a perpetual student, she uses her knowledge to help others. She is also a shareholder in Equalitude, which promotes “an attitude of equality,” and recently coordinated talent​ for the World Happiness Fest.

Devin Wills

Devin Wills is the President and CEO of A&W Contracting, Managing Partner of LFLS Legacy Holdings, CEO/Owner of Empathy Lending, and Chairman/Executive Director of Hands Across Atlanta.

When Wills was 20 years old, his father suffered a fatal heart attack, leaving Wills as successor to the family business, A&W Contracting, one of the largest residential roofing businesses in Georgia. His dad built a great business full of hard working employees, but it was devastating and overwhelming all the same, leaving Wills battling depression and addiction. After a couple years of struggling, Wills sought guidance and decided that he needed to make some drastic changes. He now celebrates 2 ½ years of sobriety and is still going strong.

Wills’ credits his involvement with nonprofit organizations as a major factor towards his path to recovery. In the process, he became very fond of Hands Across Atlanta, which was known for serving the homeless community. Wills managed to secure a board seat and eventually stepped in for the founder of the charity. As Chairman and Executive Director, Wills exceeded all expectations and restructured the charity in a way that improved their ability to provide essential resources to over 5,000 children within his first 6 months.



By overcoming the trauma of losing his father, battling addictions, and managing the stresses of running multiple companies simultaneously; Devin has transitioned into a leader with an overarching goal to build companies in a way that significantly improves the lives of the customers and community he serves daily.

Fred Cary

At his core, Fred Cary is a never-quit entrepreneur who has built an international reputation as a force to be reckoned with in a wide variety of business sectors. However, he looks at himself as just a normal - a "normal" guy who has taken three companies public and had two others acquired.

In 2017, motivated by a desire to empower others, Cary started IdeaPros, a company dedicated to turning ordinary people into extraordinary entrepreneurs. 75,000 applications later, Cary is now working with over 350 entrepreneurs and creating scores of next gen products.

With over half a million people making the leap to entrepreneurship each month and Cary’s desire to help as many people as possible, he's about to launch a comprehensive video training program on purpose-driven entrepreneurship; not to mention a new book on the same topic that will be released in the next few months.

Having worked in so many industries and started so many businesses, Cary is well-versed in what some of the most common failings are. While he stresses the importance of self-confidence and positivity, he also stresses the importance of knowing the difference between something the entrepreneur thinks is cool and something an audience will actually buy.

Everyone is going to fail at times going forward. And that's why his experience will help pave the road to success for thousands of budding entrepreneurs.

Robby Clark

Robby Clark was a successful Canadian actor as a teenager. When he moved back home from Los Angeles at age19, he quickly burned through the money he had saved from his career up to that point; Clark ended up waiting tables to earn income and had a brief stint as a singer/producer of his own music. He began researching finances and real estate when he was 25.



Despite his lack of formal education after eighth grade, Clark took the creativity and resiliency he learned from his life experiences and became an entrepreneur at age 24. 10 years later, he owns several businesses in three different industries. Clark says, “I’ve failed faster and harder than others, so I’ve learned faster.”



Clark owns SID Developments, SID Renos, and RWC Property Management, three companies that oversee all of his infrastructure, renovation projects, and real estate holdings, respectively. He also owns Lawn Care Alert, a local landscaping and snow-removal company, The Mulligan Inc., a newly-developed golf course, and several others. Clark purchases upward of $4 million a week in real estate and takes in eight-figures of rental income annually. eFresh Meals, a delivery service offering freshly-prepared, chef-made meals across Canada, is also part of his portfolio. Clark says eFresh Meals is always striving to improve its value & service to their clients with intentions of going public in the future.

Gurvin Singh

Gurvin Singh Dyal, also known as Mr. Gurvz, now 22 years old, grew up in London with his mother and brother. Not particularly well off, he worked multiple jobs in retail and warehouses, and he couldn’t afford driving lessons until he started making money online with affiliate marketing when he was 19 years old. Eventually, it led to him making thousands of pounds every week, contributing to his passion for cars and luxury.



Since then, Mr. Gurvz now has multiple streams of income, including e-commerce and online marketing. His outstanding success eventually led him to set up Academy2Earn, dedicated to teaching others how to make money online.

Having gotten started in business so young, Mr. Gurvz was initially overwhelmed by the success he saw, and he has of course had his fair share of setbacks. Looking back, there are things he wishes he had done differently and things he wishes he had known back then. Nevertheless, he looks at these as learning experiences that he can pass on to others, and he takes pride in the success his students at Academy2Earn have found for themselves.

Kelsey Kaplan

Kelsey Kaplan is a Latina digital marketer based in the heart of San Francisco. After obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree in Textile and Apparel Merchandising from Louisiana State University, she worked in the retail industry for several years before establishing her blog, Kelsey Kaplan Fashion.



With Kaplan’s good cheer and recognizable flashy sense of style, that is all her own, Kelsey Kaplan Fashion has become a welcoming destination where fashion enthusiasts can find daily style tips and advice, as well as useful life hacks. Kaplan is regarded as an expert in the fashion industry and makes frequent appearances in local Bay Area media outlets including ABC7 and Univision 14. Not content to rest on her laurels, Kaplan plans to expand her blog’s offerings to include everything to do with motherhood and babies.

James Savage

James Savage is a father, entrepreneur, and artist. Savage got a college football scholarship, then decided to change directions at age 21. He went on to help build Pinnacle Security, a leading home security provider in North America.



After working his way up to vice president, Pinnacle Security was acquired by Protection 1 in 2013. The following year, Savage co-founded his first solar company, Brite Energy. Brite Energy raised over $250 million in tax equity as a fully vertically-integrated solar company, and Savage served as director of sales.



In May 2020, Savage seized an opportunity and founded Transcend Power, a residential and commercial renewable energy company, alongside Chase Blakley. Savage and Blakley are former student-athletes, and they recruit and train former student-athletes and sales professionals who value the psychology of sales and drive of success. Transcend Power has strategic partnerships with elite sports management companies, installing solar for many celebrities and VIP clients.

Transcend Power is working with industry titans Johnathan Gibbs and Greg Butterfield at Smart Energy Today, and together they are experiencing rapid sales growth in 31 states and counting.

Savage is also a passionate artist, designer, and mentor. He plans to unveil his art portfolio and luxury brand in 2021.

Sean Leary

When Sean Leary was 22 years old, he founded Sports Thread. While playing college baseball and traveling for games, he met countless athletes who couldn’t find the right fit for college programs and couldn’t afford expensive recruiting services. This gave Leary the idea of using social media to help athletes connect with each other as well as with college coaches, to network and find scholarships.



Sports Thread has grown to add a Software-as-a-Service platform for youth sports events, where clients can use the platform to receive updates about events, register, and access game scores, standings, schedules, and athlete profiles, reaching nearly 1 million people per year.



Today, Sports Thread has a network of well over half a million athletes, coaches, and parents. The app has since reached the top 50 of 40,000 sports apps on the App Store. Sports Thread is in a class of its own, and has disrupted the youth sports industry by monetizing its platform through advertising, making the application free for its users.



Strong leadership and teamwork have taken a college student’s idea and turned it into one of the most successful companies in the youth sports industry. To date, Sports Thread has helped thousands of athletes achieve college scholarships, and as Leary continues to scale the company, it will help countless more.







Media Details

Company: HighKey Agency Inc

Name: Luke Lintz

Email: Lel@highkeyagency.com

Website: Www.highkeyagency.com





Disclaimer: Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Global Releasewire make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and have any concerns regarding this article please mail us at contact@globalreleasewire.com





Attachment