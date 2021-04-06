VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: With COVID-19 Vaccines Available to All Adults in Florida, Attorney General Moody Warns of Related Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Millions of Floridians have already received a COVID-19 vaccination and millions more are seeking an inoculation. If you are trying to schedule your shot, now is not the time to let your guard down. If anyone contacts you claiming to be a health care representative requesting financial information in exchange for a vaccine appointment, hang up and call our office. This advice is even more important as a recent report claims thousands of seniors believe the vaccines are not free. Stay informed and only rely on trusted sources of information about COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.”

Last week, Attorney General Moody