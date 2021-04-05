FEMA and South Carolina to Open Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall April 14

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 5, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The White House Coronavirus Task Force today announced a federally-supported Community Vaccination Center will open April 14 at Columbia Place Mall in Richland County. The site, coordinated by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Richland County Emergency Services, will be supported by FEMA with vaccine supplies along with logistics and planning staff.

Beginning April 14, this site is expected to deliver up to 7,000 doses of vaccine per week for eight weeks in addition to the regular vaccine allocations to providers in the state. These additional vaccine doses, supplied by FEMA, are possible due to an increase in production and availability.

“Getting vaccinated is the best step anyone can take to getting past this pandemic,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “By choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, people are not only safeguarding their own health, they’re also being their own emergency managers and protecting the well-being of their families and communities.”

“Today, more than 2.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered right here in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Thanks to the support of our federal and local partners, efforts like the Columbia Place Mall vaccine center are helping us strengthen our efforts as we work to ensure every South Carolinian has an opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

The state’s vaccine task force will continue outreach to underserved communities throughout South Carolina to inform and build trust about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Anyone aged 16 and older will be able to get vaccinated at the Columbia Place Mall site. Additional details and information for this site will be available in the coming days.

Visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

###