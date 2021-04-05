Secretary of State To Release Idaho Election Video Series

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Download the Press Release PDF

Date: April 5, 2021 Contact: Chad Houck, Chief Deputy Secretary of State Phone: (208) 334-2852

Boise, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney will release the first in a series of videos intended to educate Idaho citizens on the many facets of Idaho elections.

Releasing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6th, the first video will be a teaser of the entire series that will cover topics like voter registration, different ways to request a ballot and vote, tabulation of votes, the canvass, and election certification.

“It is important for us to build trust in the Idaho election process, and the best way to do that is to explain exactly how Idaho’s election system operates,” said Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “This video series will break down every aspect of Idaho’s elections in a fun and informative way.”

The video series was made possible by funds received from the federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA). Subsequent videos are scheduled to release every Tuesday and will be promoted on the Idaho Secretary of State website and social media feeds. To be sure you don’t miss an episode, follow the Idaho Secretary of State at the links below:

Facebook | Twitter

###

ABOUT LAWERENCE DENNEY

Lawerence Denney has served the people of Idaho since 1990. His public service began as a representative in District 13 and, following redistricting, then became a representative in District 9 until 2014. During this time, Denney served two terms as Majority Leader and three terms as Speaker of the House before successfully running for state office as Idaho’s Secretary of State. He is currently in his second term as Secretary of State.