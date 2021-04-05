Susan Chace and Trisha Cowan Earns Best of Zillow Customer Service Badge of Excellence

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Chace and Trisha Cowan, Premier Zillow Flex Agents with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) has earned the coveted and nationally recognized Best of Zillow status. Agents with this highest mark of distinction are ranked in the top 10% of all Zillow Premier Agents for their dedication to exceptional customer service they provide for their clients. Customers have the opportunity to rate their experience through surveys sent out at multiple stages of the home buying or selling process.

In a highly competitive industry such as Real Estate, to be garnered with the Best of Zillow accomplishment, Susan and Trisha have demonstrated not only with their knowledge and expertise, but also with their trustworthiness and responsiveness. Going above and beyond the minimum is the backbone of the YHSGR business model.

“Through a commitment to Second Mile Service, Empowering and Inspiring Others, Being Results Driven, Valuing Relationships by Expressing Gratitude, and Embracing Continual Improvement, our company will endeavor to be the best place to work for our team members, the best place to buy and sell real estate for our clients, be the best stewards for our shareholders, and give our best to our community”, said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

One of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s core values is the 2nd Mile Service. YHSGR always puts the client's needs first and they do this by adhering to our Five Core Values, of which the 2nd Mile Service is the first one. “It is a given and a requirement to do our primary jobs. That isn't good enough for us. We go the 2nd Mile for our clients. We take the time to find out what their heart's desire is and make their dreams come true, exceeding their expectations,” said Susan.

“We both came from the world of Dentistry in our previous profession where we had to make our clients comfortable in a stressful situation. It’s not much different with our Real Estate clients, especially with the fast-paced, rising housing market we are in right now. Being their sounding board and advocate for them with a customer-first mindset is just what we do,” added Trisha.

For more information about Susan and Trisha, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com and www.SoCalAreaHomeSales.com.
