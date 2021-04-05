Easy Peasy Money: A Book for Kids to Uncover a Fun Universe of Money & Budgeting

Easy Peasy Finance - Fun, Informative Financial Literacy Videos Easy Peasy Money - Book Cover Easy Peasy Finance Logo

A book explaining complex concepts in an engaging way for kids & teens, so they can grow into well-rounded adults capable of making sound financial decisions.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial literacy is a key life skill, and it’s never too early or too late to start the personal finance journey. Kids are capable of absorbing basic concepts from elementary school, and this ability needs to be capitalized so that they can grow up to be well-rounded, financially-savvy adults capable of making correct financial decisions later on in their lives. Easy Peasy Money is a fun financial literacy book that helps kids and beginners discover the fun universe of Money and Budgeting by explaining complex personal finance concepts in a fun and engaging way for kids, tweens & teens. It covers all aspects of money – Earning, Spending, Saving, Investing, Borrowing and Budgeting through:- Beautifully illustrated, full-color pages to help kids grasp and retain information- Two lovable characters that make learning fun- Intuitive infographics to recap learning- Glossary to define the big fancy words used in the bookThe book is created by Easy Peasy Finance, a kid-friendly financial literacy resource that breaks down complex financial terms in a way that even kids and beginners can easily understand.EasyPeasyFinance.com is a comprehensive resource to further the cause of financial literacy for kids and beginners . The website offers animated, fun, and totally free Personal Finance videos, and other resources like courses, podcast, infographics, calculators, quizzes and glossary of financial terms. There is a dearth of kid-friendly resources that can be utilized to educate young minds about personal finance while keeping them engaged, and the website fills this gaping void.All the below is available totally free on EasyPeasyFinance.com:- Kid-friendly, animated videos on Personal Finance- Podcast on topics related to Personal Finance- Text transcript of the videos and podcast- Courses aligned with the Jump$tart National Standards in K-12 Personal Finance Education- Downloads of various calculators and tools related to Personal Finance- Fun, interactive Quizzes on Personal Finance- Glossary of Personal Finance Terms- Intuitive infographics simplifying complex financial terms and concepts

Personal Finance Topics Covered by Easy Peasy Finance