INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WIFI, WSFS, PTVCA, PBCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Bryn Mawr will receive 0.90 of a share of WSFS common stock for each share of Bryn Mawr common stock.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to M&T Bank Corporation. Under the merger agreement, People's United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each People's United share they own.

