DENSO Sponsors NSBE’s 47th Annual Convention, Aims to Hire Almost 100 Co-ops and Interns

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today it is sponsoring and attending the National Society of Black Engineers’ (NSBE) 47th Annual Convention, held virtually this year April 5-9. DENSO’s support is part of the company’s continued focus on improving diversity and inclusion (D&I) not just within its own walls, but across the automotive industry.

“Mobility is constantly evolving,” said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO’s North American Production Innovation Center and the company’s executive lead for D&I. “In order to meet its changing demands, we are building teams with people who have dynamic backgrounds and perspectives, which helps us innovate more quickly and create more impactful solutions. It’s why we’re at NSBE, and it’s crucial to our future success.”

During the event, DENSO will look to hire nearly 100 co-ops and interns for summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022. Roles will be available at various DENSO locations, including the company’s North American headquarters in Southfield, Michigan; its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan; and its manufacturing facilities in Osceola, Arkansas, and in Athens and Maryville, Tennessee. To see what positions are available and apply, go here: https://bit.ly/3fcCHRI.

DENSO also intends to hire participants for its IGNITE Program, a two-year rotational assignment that offers recent college graduates unique career development opportunities, virtually and in person, at different DENSO sites. These roles will be based in Southfield, Michigan; Plano, Texas; and Maryville, Tennessee. To learn more and apply, go here: https://bit.ly/31B7bFi.

To visit DENSO’s virtual booth during the career fair portion of the convention on April 8-9, go to the exhibitor list and search “DENSO.”

Hired co-ops, interns and IGNITE Program members will join engineers, production teams and many more at DENSO who work together every day to develop technologies that are green, meaning environmentally friendly, and offer peace of mind, meaning safe for all. These principles guide the company as it works to create a safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility future for all.

With employee safety being the company’s highest priority, DENSO has implemented strict safety measures at its locations to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. Further, DENSO empowers its employees who can work remotely to develop with their teams hybrid schedules of remote and in-office work. This gives our workforce more flexibility, helps lower facility populations and enhances safety protocols for those on-site. DENSO continues to monitor local situations and updates its policies as conditions change.

NSBE is a national nonprofit committed to graduating 10,000 black engineers annually by 2025. Its annual event draws more than 12,000 engineers, educators and representatives from academic institutions, government agencies, corporations and other nonprofit organizations.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $47.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

