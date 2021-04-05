Amazon, Walmart.com Carry Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner That Has Cleaned The Greasiest Hands for 100 Years

Solvent-Free Reinol Soap is Perfect for All Industrial Workers

“Reinol Original Hand Cleaner has passed the test of time ten times over,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “It was developed in the early 1900s. Any product that has been around for 100 years has proven itself effective.”

Leon said Reinol is ready for its second century.

“We decided it was time to help clean the hands of American workers,” Leon said, adding that having Amazon and Walmart.com has allowed Reinol to reach a large swath of consumers in the United States.

Leon said Reinol is also the perfect soap for the pandemic- and post-pandemic era.

“For the past 12 months, everyone has been washing their hands more often than ever before,” Leon said. “Reinol is soft and gentle on your skin compared to many hand cleaners that contain solvents and harsh chemicals.”

Many soaps continue to contain dangerous ingredients, such as mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha.

“These chemicals can damage your hands. Reinol has always been a gentle, but effective, hand cleaner for ten decades,” Leon said.

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of soap you need to clean your hands.

“We are getting the word out to American consumers that Reinol is the best option to get your hands cleaned and healthy,” Leon said.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com .

