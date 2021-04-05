Avadyne Health Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Meduit to Expand National Footprint and Accelerate Growth

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the top five healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the country, announced today that Avadyne Health, headquartered in Moline, IL, has joined forces with Meduit. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined broad and complementary revenue cycle management (RCM) capabilities to fuel strategic growth in the healthcare sector.



Established nearly 50 years ago, Avadyne Health delivers expertise in patient payment and financial engagement with a complete solution that addresses the needs of patients. They can scale self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery services for multi-hospital networks to the largest health systems in the country. Avadyne Health manages over $3 billion in placements, serves over 5 million patients and collects over $1 billion in patient payments annually.

“The Avadyne Health team delivers optimal patient financial experiences delivered by a caring staff,” said Jayson Yardley, Avadyne CEO. “By joining the Meduit team, we’ll be able to leverage our broad and complementary solutions to serve more patients and providers with state-of-the art services that lower the cost to collect and increase provider collections.”

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial, operational and clinical health of hospitals and large physician practices by delivering expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. In addition to its proven healthcare-focused RCM solutions, Meduit is also widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation solutions for healthcare RCM.

“With its national presence and depth of expertise, the Avadyne Health team will expand Meduit’s geographic footprint further,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Together, our two teams will be able to serve more hospitals and physician groups with solutions that are a win-win for both patients and providers.”

For more information, visit: https://hub.meduitrcm.com/avadyne

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 47 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.