The Radicati Group Releases “Email Market, 2021-2025”
Email adoption continues to see strong growth worldwide
Email Market expected to grow to over $97.1 billion by year-end 2025”PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group, Inc.’s latest study, “Email Market, 2021-2025” offers a complete analysis of the worldwide email market, including the following segments: Enterprise Messaging Platforms, Messaging Platforms for Service Providers, Cloud Business Email, Email Clients and Consumer Email. For each segment, the study provides market size, market share by vendor, and four-year forecasts. Key statistics on the number of email users and accounts worldwide, email traffic growth, and the rate of migration from on-premises to cloud solutions are also provided.
— Sara Radicati
According to the study, revenues for all segments of the Email Market combined are expected to total over $54.8 billion in 2021, and grow to over $97.1 billion by year-end 2025. Email revenue growth is fueled mostly by strong migration to cloud business email services.
The study provides an analysis of leading vendors in each email market segment, including: Amazon, Google, Intermedia, Microsoft, Open-Xchange, Synacor (Zimbra), and Synchronoss Messaging.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
