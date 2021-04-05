FDLE to host press conference announcing dozens of drug-trafficking arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting a press conference Tuesday announcing the results of Operation No Warning, a 10-month drug-trafficking investigation in North Florida. Who: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Mark Perez, Florida Highway Patrol Major Milton “Sandy” Mandell, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell and State Attorney Jack Campbell When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Time: 11 a.m. Where: Outside FDLE Headquarters 2331 Phillips Ave. Tallahassee, FL For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001