Butler County, Cranberry Township – Cranberry North Resurfacing Route 19 Project

Cranberry North resurfacing will start April 5, 2021 and is expected to end November 2021.

This project includes the resurfacing of 7.4 miles of State Route 19, and milling, patching, paving, leveling, binder/wearing courses, and minor drainage/guide rail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on State Route 19 will be from Allegheny/Butler County Line to above Zelienople Jackson/Lancaster Township.

There will be short term single lane traffic restrictions in the Cranberry area from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am and From North Boundary Road to the Northern Limits from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Preparations will include patching, drainage, and survey layout. Short-term utility traffic control may be used nights and weekends weather dependent.

This $8,401,404 project is being completed by Lindy Paving, Inc., New Galilee, PA.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.