PECO to Close Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) Through November for Utility Improvement in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Route 23 (Valley Forge Road) between Pawlings Road and Country Club Road in Schuylkill Township, Chester County, beginning Thursday, April 15, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays and possibly Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM through Tuesday, November 30.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured over Whitehorse Road and Valley Park Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

