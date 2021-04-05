Road Work to Start Next Week on Route 322 East Near Port Matilda

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that road work will get underway next week on Route 322 east near Port Matilda. Starting Monday, April 12, a lane restriction will be in place on Route 322 eastbound from Sandy Ridge trail to Reese Hollow Road. The right, travel lane will be closed utilizing a long-term lane closure set up while the contractor places gabion basket retaining walls. This long-term lane closure is expected to last until late May.

This work is part of a $2.8 million project, to address improvements on 6 ½ miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this project.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include: • I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange; • Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock; • The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include: • I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178;

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

