M-33 resurfacing, bridge repairs in Oscoda County starts April 19

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Oscoda

HIGHWAY: M-33

CLOSEST CITY: Mio

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, July 23, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $750,000 to resurface 1.3 miles of M-33 from 14th Street to McKinley Road through Mio in Oscoda County, and converting the current four-lane configuration from M-72 north to three lanes with a center left-turn lane. This project includes road resurfacing, concrete pavement repair, and upgrading sidewalk ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

MDOT also will invest $850,000 to make repairs to the M-33/M-72 bridge over the AuSable River in Oscoda County. The project includes deck joint upgrades, painting, bridge railing repairs, scour countermeasures, substructure patching, structural steel cleaning and coating, and approach work.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators, shoulder closures, and a temporary traffic signal during pavement repairs in the M-33/M-72 intersection.

SAFETY FEATURES: This project includes sidewalk ramp upgrades and new pavement markings. Center left-turn lanes have been shown to be effective in allowing a safe area for turning vehicles to await a safe gap in traffic to complete a left-hand turn, while allowing through-traffic to proceed.

The work on the bridge includes railing upgrades and new deck joints, and extends the service life of this bridge.