The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Missouri Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Missouri is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Missouri has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
The industry-centric nature of Missouri’s economy has exposed thousands of residents to asbestos for decades. Specifically, those who worked in the chemical, manufacturing, automobile and mining industries were most at-risk of exposure to asbestos.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Missouri include, but are not limited to, A.W. Chesterton Company, Ruberoid Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Louis Shipbuilding & Steel Company, Union Electric Company, Armco Steel Plant, Ford Motor Company St. Louis Assembly Plant, Chrysler Corporation Assembly Plant, General Motors Truck Assembly Plant, Citadel Plaza Redevelopment Site, The Armour Road Site, The Carter Carburetor Site, Iron Mountain Mine, Thorny Mountain Mine, Fort Leonard Wood, Ketcherside Gap, Anheuser-Busch Brewery, Kansas City Power & Light, Standard Oil Refinery, Paseo YMCA, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Jackson County Courthouse, Zonolite/W.R. Grace Facility, Maline Creek and the St. Francois Mountains.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California.
