Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,038 in the last 365 days.

ArmorVax hits 300,000 vaccinations administered by partners within their communities

ArmorVax exceeds 300,000 vaccines administered

ArmorVax continues to achieve new milestones as platform grows throughout Ohio and beyond

Our main goal is to help people find a location so they can receive the vaccine and because of our partners we are able to make that happen.”
— Justin Bloyd, President, RB Sigma LLC
MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArmorVax exceeds 300,000 vaccinations administered by their partners across Ohio and into Texas.

Over the last several months, ArmorVax has worked to increase their number of partners by adding local health departments, fire departments, private pharmacies, and large corporations.

“Our main goal is to help people find a location so they can receive the vaccine and because of our partners we are able to make that happen,” quoted Justin Bloyd, President of parent company RB Sigma.

Vaccine clinics managed by ArmorVax partners can be found a few different ways. Consumers can download ArmorVax from the App Store or Google Play and search for a public clinic by zip code or city, state. Clinics can also be located by visiting vaccinateoh.org or gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

ArmorVax offers a free mobile app for consumers to input their information and locate a vaccine provider to schedule an appointment at their convenience. For providers, they are able to manage those appointment times and locations based on vaccine availability. Together, the entire process is streamlined from beginning to end.

If you are a vaccine provider in the United States and would like to use ArmorVax to manage online scheduling and reduce manual data entry, contact info@armovax.com to sign-up for a demo and have your account ready to go within 24 hours.

###

ArmorVax is a product of RB Medical Supply, a division of RB Sigma, LLC. RB Medical Supply is a top tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH, the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.

Tisha Smith
RB Sigma
+1 216-387-0773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ArmorVax Vaccine Provider Portal Overview

You just read:

ArmorVax hits 300,000 vaccinations administered by partners within their communities

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.