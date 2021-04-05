ArmorVax hits 300,000 vaccinations administered by partners within their communities
ArmorVax continues to achieve new milestones as platform grows throughout Ohio and beyond
Our main goal is to help people find a location so they can receive the vaccine and because of our partners we are able to make that happen.”MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArmorVax exceeds 300,000 vaccinations administered by their partners across Ohio and into Texas.
Over the last several months, ArmorVax has worked to increase their number of partners by adding local health departments, fire departments, private pharmacies, and large corporations.
“Our main goal is to help people find a location so they can receive the vaccine and because of our partners we are able to make that happen,” quoted Justin Bloyd, President of parent company RB Sigma.
Vaccine clinics managed by ArmorVax partners can be found a few different ways. Consumers can download ArmorVax from the App Store or Google Play and search for a public clinic by zip code or city, state. Clinics can also be located by visiting vaccinateoh.org or gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
ArmorVax offers a free mobile app for consumers to input their information and locate a vaccine provider to schedule an appointment at their convenience. For providers, they are able to manage those appointment times and locations based on vaccine availability. Together, the entire process is streamlined from beginning to end.
If you are a vaccine provider in the United States and would like to use ArmorVax to manage online scheduling and reduce manual data entry, contact info@armovax.com to sign-up for a demo and have your account ready to go within 24 hours.
ArmorVax is a product of RB Medical Supply, a division of RB Sigma, LLC. RB Medical Supply is a top tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH, the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.
ArmorVax Vaccine Provider Portal Overview