Nish Tech Announces Formation of Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nish Tech, Inc., a leading e-commerce and digital experience consultancy, has announced the formation of a new Board of Advisors. The new Board of Advisors will contribute their collective skills and expertise to guide the leadership team as it executes its plan for expansion and implementation of digital strategies.



Siva Saravanan has been named to the Board of Advisors due to his more than 20 years of experience steering digital strategies and technology solutions for businesses. Through his position of Chief Digital Office Officer at Wavestone, Mr. Saravanan helps Fortune 1000 business and technology leaders accelerate digital transformation. Prior to joining Wavestone US, Mr. Saravanan was CIO and SVP of Business Operations at Reviver, an exciting IoT start-up that creates connected digital license plates to enable true autonomous driving, where he led technology operations, customer digital experience, unified commerce, supply chain, field service operations and the digital agenda. He was also the VP for IT Digital Transformation and Program Delivery at Aristocrat Technologies, where he led the transformation of business systems for the $3B leading high-tech gaming manufacturer. Mr. Saravanan has supported technology operations in 40+ countries and has built a world class global integrated supply chain network for agility and efficiency.

“We are fortunate to have access to talented individuals who can help us refine and execute our business plan,” said Suresh Devanan, CEO and Founder of Nish Tech. “The formation of the Board of Advisors is a significant milestone and I’m confident that Mr. Saravanan will help strengthen our position as a leader in the digital space. As we start to work with Mr. Saravanan, we look to evaluate additional business leaders to join the Board and contribute to our success.”

