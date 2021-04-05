Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Dr. Charmion Patton as Senior Vice President

New position will advance culture and diversity initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to welcome Charmion Patton, EdD, PHR as Senior Vice President of People & Culture. In this newly created role, Dr. Patton will oversee the development of strategic and innovative culture initiatives to attract, engage and develop the FCS workforce, encompassing recruitment, organizational design, performance management, total rewards and HR compliance. She will also serve as the company’s Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

“Dr. Patton will play a critical role in advancing our FCS commitment to becoming an employer of choice,” said FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker. “In partnership with executive and senior leaders, she will help ensure that our business decisions and actions set the stage for team member success and engagement.”

"What stood out to us about Dr. Patton is that she is an inspiring and transformational leader,” added Joyce Nelson, FCS Chief Administrative Officer. “She is well suited to lead our strategic initiatives that will further strengthen our culture and team member experience and cultivate expanded opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Dr. Patton joins FCS with 20 years of leadership-level experience that has spanned a range of national and international organizations. Most recently, she served as Director of Human Resources for Planned Parenthood of Northern California and Vice President, Human Resources & Education at Dignity Health- Mercy Medical Center. In her prior roles, Dr. Patton provided strategic HR leadership and counsel in positions of increasing responsibility with Seton Medical Center of Verity Health System in Daly City, CA and with Price Waterhouse Coopers in San Francisco, CA, as well as other health care systems and physician groups along the Pacific coast.

Dr. Patton holds a Doctorate in Education with a focus on Organizational Development & Leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ, where she earned her MS in Leadership & Culture Change as a Deans Honor Recipient from the Ken Blanchard College of Business. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management & Human Relations from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN.

Her numerous professional certifications include Professional Human Resources (PHR), Benefits Administration and collective bargaining negotiations.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

