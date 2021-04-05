Gordon Brothers Welcomes Joe Massaroni as Conrad Lauten Retires

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has named Joe Massaroni as Director, Business Development as Conrad Lauten retires.



Based in Atlanta, Massaroni will lead efforts to develop and maintain strong client relationships across the Southeast. Massaroni joins Gordon Brothers with decades of experience in secured finance. He’s worked at several lending institutions throughout his career and previously served as director and team leader responsible for managing key relationships and more than $4 billion of account commitments.

“We are grateful for the many contributions and tremendous inroads Conrad has made at Gordon Brothers and throughout his 35-year career in business development and relationship management within the finance industry,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director, North American Sales Manager, Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “At the same time, I am very excited to welcome Joe to our business development team who’s been a stalwart in the industry for many years.”

“Gordon Brothers is a respected industry leader with dedicated experts and global reach,” said Massaroni. “I am looking forward to building upon Conrad’s legacy and reinforcing lasting, successful partnerships with our clients.”

The valuations Gordon Brothers provides are based on real market data from a proprietary database of over 10 million asset recovery data points, the largest in the world. The firm also maintains the largest team of American Society of Appraisers-certified appraisers in the industry, enhancing the insight reflected in the valuations the company provides. This data is complemented by the hands-on, global perspective of the firm’s dispositions teams that buy and sell assets every day.

Additionally, Gordon Brothers’ dedicated sector experts craft customized strategies to help clients make the most of their inventory assets and the firm conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

