Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Nancy Ardell as Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Ardell to its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel. In this role, she will provide strategic oversight for the organization’s legal affairs.

“Nancy is ideally suited to lead our legal team,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker, “as we embark on our next period of growth and expansion.” FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan added, “We are impressed with Nancy’s demonstrated collaborative nature and her genuine passion for the mission-driven nature of health care. She is a strong addition to our Executive Leadership team.”

Ardell is a seasoned attorney with over 25 years of experience in healthcare, senior living and banking. She has had executive leadership responsibility for the strategic oversight of legal, risk management, compliance, workers compensation, claims and litigation, and insurance matters.

Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer for Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) in the Chicago area. Prior positions include serving as Executive Vice President & General Counsel for Enlivant, as well as various in-house counsel roles with increasing responsibility at Northwestern Memorial HealthCare and the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (now known as the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab).

Ardell received her Juris Doctorate from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from DePauw University.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

