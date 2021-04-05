NFWF Announces $1.7 Million in Grants from the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund

Thirteen projects will increase pollinator habitat and boost conservations efforts

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $1.7 million in grants to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The grants will generate $3.3 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $5 million.

The grants were awarded through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund (Pollinator Fund), a partnership between NFWF and Bayer Crop Science, Shell Oil Company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Monarch butterflies and pollinators make essential contributions to natural ecosystems, agriculture and the economy,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The grants announced today will advance collaborations with public and private land managers to restore and improve habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.”

The projects supported by the 13 grants announced today will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinators. The projects will also enhance outreach and organizational coordination. Collectively, the funded projects will:

Restore and enhance more than 32,000 acres of pollinator habitat

Collect more than 200 pounds of milkweed seed

Propagate more than 19,000 milkweed seedlings

Host more than 160 workshops and meetings that advance pollinator conservation

“It is our great pleasure to support work that will have lasting impacts on monarch butterflies and other wildlife through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation,” said Kevin Nichols, Senior Vice President, US Pipeline. “These investments bring long-term benefits to the environment and communities where we live and work.”

“These grants enable us to increase capacity to help landowners and land managers plan and implement key conservation practices that benefit the monarch butterfly,” said NRCS acting Chief Terry Cosby. “Through collaborations with NFWF and many other partners, NRCS has worked with private landowners to create or manage nearly 500,000 acres of habitat on working lands. These efforts are vital for achieving healthy and sustainable populations of monarch butterflies and pollinators.”

The monarch butterfly is one of the most iconic species in North America and its annual migration cycle is one of the most remarkable natural phenomena in the world. However, over the past 20 years, the monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80 percent throughout much of its range. Several other pollinators have experienced similarly dramatic declines in recent decades. Habitat loss is a primary threat to many of these species.

In 2015, NFWF established the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, a public–private partnership that funds projects to protect, conserve and increase habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators. By leveraging the resources and expertise of its partners, the fund is helping to reverse recent population declines and ensure the survival of these valuable species.

A complete list of the 2020 grants made through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund is available here. A short video about the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund can be viewed here​​.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a conservation impact of $6.8 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

About Shell

Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. Over the past 100 years, Shell has helped preserve and protect habitat and species through hundreds of conservation projects and initiatives. Collaborating with key organizations and environmental NGOs has enabled Shell to leverage its efforts to ensure the highest possible impact – including the protection of more than 13 million acres of wetlands.

About the Natural Resources Conservation Service

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides one-on-one, personalized advice on the best solutions to meet the unique conservation and business goals of those who grow our nation’s food and fiber. NRCS helps landowners make investments in their operations and local communities to keep working lands working, boost rural economies, increase the competitiveness of American agriculture, and improve the health of our air, water, and soil. NRCS also generates, manages, and shares the data, research and standards that enable partners and policymakers to make decisions informed by objective, reliable science. In simpler terms, NRCS’s focus is “Helping People Help the Land.” For more information, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov​.

