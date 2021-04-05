Zehnder's Fortress Named One of the Best Public Golf Courses in Michigan

Open for play April 2021

/EIN News/ -- FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18-hole championship Fortress golf course, owned and operated by Zehnder's, located in Frankenmuth, Michigan, placed as one of the top 25 public courses in the state for 2021, based on GolfPass community of reviewers. GolfPass, a membership division of Golf Advisor, a customer review platform, also named The Fortress as one of the top 25 courses for staff friendliness in the United States. This year The Fortress will celebrate 30 years of providing thousands of golf enthusiasts a Pure Michigan experience.



“This marks the first time The Fortress has placed on the annual golfers’ choice list as one of top public courses in Michigan by the Golf Advisor community,” said Zehnder’s Vice President of Marketing and Sales John Shelton. “We were also ranked as part of the top 25 courses in the country for staff friendliness, a great achievement during a difficult year for the entire tourism community.” In 2020, 419 Michigan public golf courses received more than 6,000 reviews by GolfPass members; nationally, more than 250,000 members rated courses for staff friendliness.

According to Golf Advisor customer service at the golf course took on a different meaning in 2020. “…Courses had to operate socially distant and provide a safe environment for guests. As states debated which businesses should be permitted to operate as COVID-19 surged, it was how the staff managed their course that could have made the difference between governments allowing them to operate or not.”

The Fortress reflects characteristics of golf's early Scottish origins. Fescue-covered mounds reveal well-guarded, sectioned greens. Bent-grass tees, greens and fairways surround 75 bunkers. Each of the huge greens average 7,500 square feet. The Fortress encompasses 6,813 yards of formidable play on its 18-hole, par 72 course. Players can warm up on the putting green, the chipping green with practice bunker and the target-oriented driving range, and take golf lessons. Special events, tournaments, clinics and junior programs are scheduled throughout the season. Golfers can enjoy refreshments at the club house and make purchases at the Pro Shop. The impeccable maintained and challenging course was designed by Dick Nugent and opened in 1992.

Golfers can get ready for an April tee off, weather permitting. For public course rates for adults, seniors and juniors; tee times; events and membership information: (989) 652-0460 or 800-863-7999; or go to www.zehnders.com .

Golf Advisor is the ultimate destination for traveling golfers, who love to play, travel and learn more about how the sport of golf can be experienced around the world. Golf Advisor serves as a one-stop, customized experience for golfers of all levels to find honest recommendations from their peers – and to offer feedback of their own – about any golf course they play, anywhere, anytime. The Golf Advisor portfolio also includes a Golf Channel travel series, Golf Advisor Round Trip; Golf Advisor Getaways; and GOLFPASS, offering exclusive member benefits and perks. Golf Advisor also is home to the popular Best of Lists generated each year from authentic golfer reviews.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

