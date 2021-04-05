Tricity Pain Associates and Spindletop Pain Management Acquire Austin Premier Surgery Center
AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spindletop Pain Management Company, Inc. and Tricity Pain Associates, P.A., a leading provider of pain management services, announced that it has acquired Austin Premier Surgery Center. Spindletop Pain Management partnered with Tricity Pain Associates in 2018 to become the leading physician-led, physician-owned national leader in pain management services.
Tricity Pain Associates continues its expansion to serve more patients and strengthen its presence across Central Texas. Austin Premier Surgery Center will provide patients access to quality care and improved outcomes in a more cost-effective setting. With Austin Premier's acquisition, Tricity Pain Associates will have 25 pain management providers across 22 clinic locations, including three ambulatory surgery centers ("ASC") in Texas. Tricity Pain expanded in the Houston market with the acquisition of VIP ASC.
Tricity Pain Associates plans to open additional clinical sites in the greater Austin area and has begun offering advanced pain treatments, including regenerative therapies. Tricity Pain Associates now has four fellowship-trained pain management physicians providing care across offices in Austin. Austin Premier Surgery Center will offer advanced non-opioid pain procedures, including Vertiflex, Spinal Cord Stimulators, and Kyphoplasty. Additional services available at Austin Premier include general orthopedics, spine surgery, and fertility services.
"Tricity Pain is focused on providing a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to pain management. Our new Austin ASC will provide our patients with access to innovative non-opioid therapies," commented Urfan Dar, M.D., CEO of Tricity Pain Associates.
Evan Melrose, M.D., Chairman and Managing Director of Spindletop Capital, stated, "This acquisition and associated new offices align with our strategy to serve patients in a lower-cost setting while expanding our presence in key markets."
In May 2020, Spindletop Capital Management announced plans to invest an additional $100M into the growing field of Interventional Pain Management.
About Spindletop Pain Management
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 2018, Spindletop Pain Management was founded by physicians, and its mission is to create the leading provider of pain management care, consolidating providers of the highest quality Interventional pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R), sports medicine, and addiction medicine with integrated ancillary treatments across the region.
About Spindletop Capital Management
Spindletop Capital, founded in 2011, is a healthcare investment firm focused on providing expansion capital for commercial-stage healthcare companies. Based in Austin, Spindletop Capital invests nationally across all healthcare sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, healthcare I.T., specialty pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.
About Austin Premier Surgery Center
Austin Premier Surgery Center is a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center and fully accredited fertility lab serving Austin and the surrounding communities. Austin Premier Surgery Center partners with Austin Fertility Institute, which was established in 2010 to accommodate the growing need for reproductive endocrinology and fertility services in the greater Austin area.
For more information, visit:
tricitypainassociates.com/
spindletopcapital.com
austinfertilityinstitute.com
Christina Weathersbee
