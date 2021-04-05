A.J. O'Connell's New Book – “A Perfect Facebook Life” Releases Tomorrow

HARTFORD, CT, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. J O’Connell, the author of “Beware the Hawk” and “The Eagle & The Arrow” is excited to announce the launching of her new book, “A Perfect Facebook Life”- is set to be released on April 6, 2021 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon, where it’s already listed as #1 on Amazon’s Internet & Social Media Humor section. The author is also conducting a virtual book signing event on Facebook Live at 3pm ET on Tuesday, April 6.

Published by Woodhall Press, the new book is a collection of poems, micro-fiction, and very short plays that started their lives as Facebook statuses. The book explores the problem with being a part of small-town Facebook groups, where many things are shared and where everyday mundane events have the potential to turn into some hilarious moments. It also gives a glimpse into what it truly means to be the #WorldsOkayestMom according to A.J O’Connell.

“Facebook and Twitter give everyone the ability to turn out creative work several times a day,” said A.J O’Connell, the author of “A Perfect Facebook Life.” “Statuses can be a record of our lives, a story, or a conversation. Mine turned into a sort of remote stand-up routine and I hope this book, which is full of repurposed statuses, will make people laugh.”

"'A Perfect Facebook Life’ is a wild, hilarious, fun ride of a book,” said humorist Gina Barreca, editor of “Fast Funny Women” and Distinguished Professor of English at UConn. “Her account of the extraordinary moments a youngish, okay-ish mom and spouse and working woman discovers in ordinary tasks will astonish you even as you nod in recognition, cheering on her wit. O’Connell has written one of those rare volumes: an authentically original book every reader will enjoy chronicling one woman’s everyday survival-- and her delightful triumph.”

“A Perfect Facebook Life” is now available for pre-order on Amazon at A Perfect Facebook Life

To learn more about A.J O’Connell or to request a digital copy for review, please visit About A.J O'Connell or contact Sonia Awan at soniaawanpr@gmail.com