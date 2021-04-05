Creighton Park Amarillo TX Home With Indoor Pool Set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this spacious Creighton Park home.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a spacious Creighton Park 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with an indoor pool in Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this spacious Creighton Park home,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
“7405 Lynnlee Place, Amarillo, TX, is a 4,626± sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home on .44± acres,” said Lila Monden, auction agent. “A significantly notable feature is the 1,785± sf. ft. addition holding an amazing indoor pool.”
Highlights include a large open living room with high ceiling, crown molding, wood burning fireplace and natural light from its many windows. The dining area features a built-in buffet and is open to the kitchen which has lots of cabinets and granite counter space.
Additional features include a small upstairs bonus space with lots of natural light, and a large finished basement.
For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 7405 Lynnlee Place, Amarillo, TX. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
