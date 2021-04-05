Hil-Man Automation Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!
Hil-Man Automation is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award!ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hil-Man Automation is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Hil-Man Automation will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.
West Michigan’s local experts in Turnkey Robotics Solutions, Hil-Man Automation have been designing and building complex specialized machines and production cells, on time, for 25 years. Like many companies during the pandemic, Hil-Man had to pivot into new industries and develop new automated solutions, such as a new press tending machine they developed for another local essential manufacturer.
Launching Precision Dispense Technologies (PDT) in 2019 to support customer needs and more recently adding a CNC department, President and owner Tim Boeve has proudly continued Hil-Man Automation’s mission of innovation by preparing their clients for a bright, and automated, future focused on a highly skilled workforce.
To put it in Tim’s own words: “We are so proud to be awarded as one of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch! It has been a great joy for me to see the growth of the company but also it’s team members! I am exceptionally proud to be a part of this great group of individuals who deliver the best in precision quality Turnkey Automation Solutions, on time!”
The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year's nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan’s economy despite the obstacles they have faced. Out of the applicants for this year's gala each demonstrated innovation and growth, helping their small business create change in communities around Michigan.
“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan, said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”
Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.
Each nominee is evaluated based on intent and capacity to grow such as:
Employee or sales growth
Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership
Sustainable competitive advantage
Other notable factors that showcase the company's success
Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.
About Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses
Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.
Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.
Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.
Information about Michigan Celebrates Small Business can be found at www.MichiganCelebrates.org
