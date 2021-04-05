Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Hottest in Demand Mobile App Development Technologies

Sam Varghese
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You would be glad to know about these trending in-demand mobile app development platforms in 2021:

REACT NATIVE: Some of the most popular mobile apps build with React Native platform are Facebook, Instagram, Soundcloud, Bloomberg & Ubereats.
It helps developers create compatible iOS & Android mobile apps with javascript only.

FLUTTER: It is Google’s UI toolkit to build beautiful applications for mobile, desktop & web from a single codebase. With Flutter, you get expressive, beautiful UIs & native performance.
Alibaba, Google, BMW, eBay are the ones using Flutter’s platform

IONIC: One of the most popular open-source frameworks for creating cross-platform mobile apps using HTML, CSS & JavaScript. With Ionic you get blazing fast apps with a small footprint & built-in best practices like touch-optimized gestures, hardware accelerated transitions & AOT compiling.
Microsoft, Angular, Adobe & Firebase are some of the most popular Ionic customers.

XAMARIN: It is an open-source cross-platform for building android & ios apps with .Net & C# Xamarin extends the .NET developer platform with tools & libraries specifically for building apps for Windows, Android & iOS
HCL, BBC, Microsoft are some of the prominent customers of the Xamarin platform.

Sam Varghese
RightFirms
