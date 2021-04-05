York Public Relations Experiences Rapid Growth in Q1, Adds More Fintech Clients for Brand Awareness Campaigns
"Because of the complexities within the financial services and fintech markets, every member of the team has a minimum 15 years of industry-specific experience, providing clients with strategic guidance and quality work,” said Mary York, CEO.
Client base now represents a collective 4,000+ banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders
The firm’s newest clients represent a collective 4,000+ bank, credit union and mortgage lender customers and have all cited the same reasons for selecting York Public Relations – senior-level support and superior quality. Its executive team and network of associates have more than 150 years of combined experience and a proven track record for increasing brand equity.
“We are committed to delivering superior service and have therefore invested in the industry’s very best,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations. “Because of the complexities within the financial services and fintech markets, every member of the team has a minimum 15 years of industry-specific experience, providing clients with strategic guidance and quality work.”
Supporting that commitment, York Public Relations made several key announcements in Q1 and was invited to speak at several events. Below is a recap:
York Public Relations Adds Michael Misoyianis as CFO & COO
With more than two decades of finance experience and over 16 years in fintech, Misoyianis oversees the firm’s business operations. He brings an invaluable viewpoint to York Public Relations and provides exceptional service to the financial services industry. Misoyianis understands the financial landscape and the requirements of financial services organizations.
York Public Relations Partners with Stanton Law, LLC
York Public Relations formed a strategic alliance with Atlanta-based Stanton Law, a firm specializing in employment and transactional law. Through the relationship, financial services organizations now have access to both crisis public relations services and experienced legal counsel to successfully navigate emergencies while adhering to state and federal laws.
York Public Relations Joins the Association for Financial Technology (AFT)
As one of AFT’s newest members, York Public Relations brings a unique perspective to the fintech space. With a keen understanding of the industry along with stringent regulatory guidelines, it is the only firm with the skills, training and partnerships necessary to help organizations save and repair their brands.
York Public Relations Releases New Whitepaper, “The Top 20 Crises of the Millennium”
Receiving the most downloads, York Public Relations’ latest whitepaper details the most memorable crises since the turn of the century. Additionally, it offers lessons learned for fintechs and financial institutions to help avoid emergencies and lessen the impact.
York Public Relations’ CEO Explores Branding Mistakes with Mississippi Bankers Association
Mary York, founder and CEO of York Public Relations, presented “5 Ways to Destroy Your Brand” during Mississippi Bankers Association’s Custom Conference. In her session, she discussed five common mistakes organizations make when managing a crisis and how to avoid them, including the likeliness and impact of a crisis within the financial services industry.
York Public Relations’ CEO Discusses Legal Consequences of Crises in New Podcast
Mary York was also featured on Stanton Law’s podcast last month, where she discussed crisis communications and the importance of crisis planning. York also detailed the steps organizations can take to ensure they are ready for a PR emergency as well as the worst potential PR disasters for financial institutions and other businesses.
Additionally, York Public Relations was featured in national and industry news since January, including the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Bank Business News, Credit Union Business, Finance Industry Today, Forbes and Progress in Lending.
“Since the start of the year, we have enjoyed a strong demand for our services, stemming from a serious need within the fintech market. In response, we’re continuing to expand our firm, drive profits and increase service offerings in a way that aligns with our business strategy and vision,” said Michael Misoyianis, CFO & COO of York Public Relations.
Over the next several months, York Public Relations plans to grow its executive and account teams, adding several key positions to its business development division. The firm will also announce additional partnerships and new services that will be hugely beneficial for the industry. Finally, Mary York is scheduled to speak at additional events throughout the second quarter.
